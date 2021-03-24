Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha bakes a heart-shaped cake for him, Mira Kapoor shares a picture

Shahid Kapoor and Misha Kapoor are the cutest father-daughter duo and have left us in awe every single time. From the cuties enjoying a bike ride to clicking the most adorable pictures together, Misha happens to be in awe of her father. Mira Kapoor keeps sharing a few bits from their daily lives on her social media and her recent story about Misha baking a cake for Shahid tops the list of the cutest gestures.

Sharing a picture of a perfectly baked heart-shaped chocolate cake, Mira wrote, “It's always Valentine's Day for Papa only because baby-boy prefers Spider-Man over me #MissyTheBaker.” Sharing a glimpse of what their lives at home is like, Mira Kapoor’s story went viral among Shahid’s fans in no time and for all the right reasons. Take a look at it, right here.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor congratulates team Jersey on their wins at the National Film Awards 2019 in the wittiest way

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results