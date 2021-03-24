Amitabh Bachchan has a special message for Mohanlal whose debut directorial Barroz goes on floors today

After spending decades as an actor, Malayalam film superstar Mohanlal is all set to turn director with his film Barroz. His debut directorial film went on floors today. Ahead of the film going on floors, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to send his best wishes to Mohanlal.

On Tuesday evening, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing the great Mohanlal the very best for his first directorial venture ‘Barroz’ success , prosperity and greater glory."

Responding to Bachchan, Mohanlal wrote, "Sir, it is with great gratitude that I accept your passionate message.Your thoughtfulness always touches my heart and your blessings I will always cherish. I thank you and reiterate my great admiration and respect for you. Love & Prayers.@SrBachchan"

Bachchan and Mohanlal have shared screen space in Ram Gopal Varma's Aag in 2007 and the 2010 Malayalam film Kandahar.

Barroz which went on floors earlier today will reportedly feature international cast with actors from Portugal, Spain, Ghana and America. The pooja ceremony of the film was attended by Malayalam film superstars like Mammootty, Prithviraj, and Dileep. Director Priyadarshan who is a close friend of Mohanlal was also at the pooja ceremony.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal who was last seen in the super hit film Drishyam 2 is looking forward to the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham which won three National Awards including the Best Feature Film Award.

