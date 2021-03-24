Kangana Ranaut goes from pastel peach to handloom saree for trailer launch of Thalaivi in Chennai and Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut launched the much awaited trailer of her upcoming movie Thalaivi in two cities – Chennai and Mumbai – simultaneously on March 23. Marking the day special, it was also her birthday. It was triple celebration for the actress who recently won her 4th National Award for Best Actress for performances in Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi and Panga.

For the trailer launch, the actress opted for two sarees. Her love for sarees and luxury bags is known to all. For Chennai launch, Kangana was seen dressed in a pastel peach saree with green and glitter motifs and intricate embroideries by Anamika Khanna. She kept her styling simple with a pearl choker and simple heels. She kept her makeup dewy and her hair in soft waves. She looked ethereal and we can't wait for more promotional looks!

For the Mumbai launch along with her birthday celebrations, Kangana Ranaut was seen dressed in an orange, gold and black kanchipuram handloom saree from Madhurya Creations. She kept her makeup minimal with a fresh face and nude pink lips with a red bindi adorning her forehead. She kept her hair neat in a low bun with a gajra. She accessorized the look with heavy kundan jewelry – choker and baalis. She looks absolutely royal and gorgeous.

Kangana Ranaut’s Thailaivi, directed by AL Vijay and penned by celebrated writer KV Vijayendra Prasad is set to release in theatres on April 23. This movie brings the life of Jayalalithaa on the big screen.

