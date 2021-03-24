Ananya Panday is a sight for sore eyes as she gets colour blocking right with her latest look

Ananya Panday made her runway debut at the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week 2021 donning the playful Spring/Summer collection of designer Ruchika Sachdeva. Getting the vibrant colours on the ramp, the actress sashayed looking like a million bucks.

Keeping up with the colour blocking trend with vibrant colours, stylist Tanya Ghavri shared few pictures of Ananya Panday donning a minimalist look. She styled a cropped blue collared sweater with white and navy blue details. She paired the look with a navy blue knee length skater skirt with silver, cream and navy details.

She looked absolutely gorgeous in this outfit with fresh and glittery makeup. She kept her styling and makeup simple with bright pink lips and soft wavy hair. This look gives off major school girl yet formal meeting look vibe and we are living for it!

On the professional front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The flick is all set for a theatre release and across 5 languages in September 2021. She is also going to be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra's next directorial venture.

