Billie Eilish: Makeover Of The Month

We didn’t even RECOGNIZE Billie Eilish at first glance. Suddenly she’s a platinum blonde glamour doll! Billie has always been insecure about her looks – she wears loose fitting but stylish clothing to completely disguise her body, explaining “I’ve never felt comfortable in small clothes.” A few years ago a guy on Twitter said that she had a “mom bod” and she was crushed. Comments like that keep her covered up. She is musically powerful, but looks-wise she lacks confidence. With all those crazy hair colors – who knew she was a natural blonde? Her new color is far from natural, but it’s nice to see her asserting herself and looking attractive. Who knows? With a a little more encouragement, “small clothing” might be next…

Photo: Instagram

