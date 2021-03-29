The Johnson Kids Know How To Have Fun

We didn’t realize that TV personality EJ Johnson had such a beautiful sister until we saw this photo on Instagram. You might remember EJ, 28, and Elisa, 26, from Rich Kids of Beverly Hills – their parents are Magic and Cookie Johnson. They both love fashion and have even been known to share a boyfriend. EJ looks like a giant in this photo but he claims to be only 6’2”, so it must be the high heel boots. The siblings often hang with each other and were just seen partying in Miami. This pair must get a LOT of attention when they’re out together…

Photo: Instagram

