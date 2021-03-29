Meghan And Harry: The High Price Of Fame

In their big interview with Oprah, we were surprised when Prince Harry and Meghan talked about how upsetting it was that the Royals had cut off their security, and now they had to pay for their own. In fact, Harry added that they had never thought about making deals with Netflix and Spotify until they realized how much they would have to pay for their own security. Chris Gardner at The Hollywood Reporter researched exactly what the cost might be for the runaway royals, and we were SHOCKED. It could easily be 10 million dollars a year, depending on their lifestyle! That’s what Facebook pays to protect Mark Zuckerberg and his family – of course they probably get a lot more threats. But Oprah’s interview stirred up plenty of divisive opinions about Harry and Meghan, so they probably DO need expensive protection.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results