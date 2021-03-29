Satish Kaushik is back home but his baby girl in hospital

After Satish Kaushik who was hospitalized for reporting Covid Positive, his little daughter is now in hospital with Covid symptoms. Yes, in a bizarre turn of events, Satish is now back home after testing negative for Covid 19 but his daughter is in hospital although her medical reports are negative .
Anguished beyond words, Satish says, “I am recovering and quarantined at home for a few more days. But my daughter Vanshika is in the hospital for the last five days. Her COVID report has come negative but still her temperature is not becoming normal and stable. Please pray for her.”
The baffling thing about this terrible pandemic is its unpredictability. We assumed little children were immune.
