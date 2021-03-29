Fatima Sana Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines at home

Bollywood celebrities are back to business and working on sets. There are COVID-19 tests done every other day and in recent times, many celebs have tested positive. After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and more, Fatima Sana Shaikh is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.
Sharing a photo on her Instagram story on Monday, March 29, Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself.”
“Please stay safe guys- Fatty," she concluded her message.
