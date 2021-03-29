No delay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release, confirms Bhushan Kumar

Earlier this week, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan confirmed to testing positive for COVID-19. The actor had been shooting for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the weeks leading to him contracting the virus. He was working along with co-stars Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and Tabu. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee.
A month ago it was announced that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit the theatres on November 19, 2021. But with Kartik Aaryan testing positive and the shoot of the film coming to a halt there were questions on whether the release of the film will be delayed. However, that is not the case.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, the film is directed by Anees Bazmee & written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.
