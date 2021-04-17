Don’t Let Colton Underwood Fool You!

Not for ONE tiny minute do we believe Colton Underwood couldn’t admit he was gay until he appeared on The Bachelor. Ridiculous! The 29 year old handsome football player was actually very interested in the FAME and MONEY he got from appearing on Bachelor shows for three seasons! He advertised himself as “The Virgin Bachelor,” after all. We WERE concerned when the woman he chose, Cassie Randolph, got a restraining order against him. (What was THAT about?) Today he “came out” to Robin Roberts, trying to make it seem like he was struggling with his sexuality UNTIL he appeared on The Bachelor, and the show helped him “decide” he was gay. Baloney. What helped him come out was the fat paycheck Netflix is now giving him to film his new gay identity series – that he HAPPENS to be promoting now. Colton did not “accidentally” deceive all those women and he’s not the hero he wants YOU to think he is.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results