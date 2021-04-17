How Mrs Maisel Keeps Herself Looking Marvelous

She’s still in New York filming The Marvelous Maisel, and Rachel Brosnahan has no intention of catching ANYTHING. She is still using her clear umbrella with a curtain and a personal oxygen source on top. Her portable tent does triple duty – keeps rain out, protects her from germs, and it also keeps her 1960’s hairdo and makeup perfect. A regular mask might interfere. That stylist behind her is also keeping a close eye on her artistry…

