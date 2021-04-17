Victoria Beckham’s Emaciated Models Are Turning Off Shoppers

Victoria Beckham’s fashion collection has racked up almost 50 million dollars in losses over the years and her husband David has been investing his money to keep it going. We are consistently startled by photos of her designs because the models are SOOO gaunt and lifeless looking. Her fans have complained about the emaciated models but apparently that’s the look Victoria aspires to herself, so she’s not about to change. It’s nice to be slim, but Beckham’s unrealistic half-dead looking girls are not attracting buyers. Has she forgotten that her fans loved her healthy Spice Girl look?

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results