You Can Have Nails Like Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly has always been WAY flashier than his beautiful girlfriend Megan Fox. So it’s no surprise that HE is coming out with beauty products instead of her. Yes, he is about to introduce his own line of unisex nail polish called UN/DN. In case you didn’t notice, Kelly and Meghan showed off his and hers manicures at the American Music Awards in November. We’re not expecting a lot of rappers to buy his polish, but he has plenty of female fans who will.

Photo: Instagram

