Hollywood Reporter Names Law Roach 2021’s “Most Powerful” Stylist

The only person capable of outshining both Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy in the fashion department is the Image Architect behind their looks, Law Roach. And that’s exactly what he did on the cover of (and subsequent spread in) The Hollywood’s Reporter’s Most Powerful Stylists of 2021 edition, which came out on Wednesday.

The fashion stylist — who has also worked with Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra, Celine Dion, and more of fashion’s biggest names — was awarded “Top Stylist of the Year,” making him the first Black stylist to take home the title. (Law first made history with the publication in 2017, when he became the first Black stylist on the issue’s cover, though he was ranked 21st that year.) To mark the occasion, Roach decked himself out in gold Valentino Haute Couture for the shoot.

“The little Black boy who wore couture,” Law captioned a photo of his windswept Valentino look — sound familiar? — on Instagram, tagging the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. “Thank you Hollywood Reporter for letting me make history as the first Black stylist to be named Top Stylist of the Year.”

For the issue’s cover, Law changed out of the golden coat-heels combo and slipped into Louis Vuitton instead: He styled a white tuxedo jacket with a red, plaid kilt, pairing the ensemble with Christian Louboutin patent leather boots and Harry Winston jewelry. While posing for the shot, he enlisted Taylor-Joy in Dior and Zendaya in Valentino. (Casual.)

“Thank you to my Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy for making this cover so special,” he captioned a photo of it on his Instagram. “And thank you to all my clients for trusting me with something so important as your image!!!! I’m truly grateful.”

In 2021 alone, Law’s work went viral on more occasions than we can count. There was Zendaya’s September InStyle cover, which featured all Black designers, makeup artists, and hairstylists; the Euphoria star’s polka-dot Armani Privé gown from the Emmys, which she wore to become the youngest person to ever take home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama; and, of course, her Cher-inspired dress from the Oscars. Also: TikTok phenomenon Addison Rae’s ’70s-style Glamour cover, as well as Taylor-Joy’s über-glamorous custom Dior gown from the Golden Globes.

Read the interview with Roach and see the rest of the list — which also includes stylists Zerina Akers, Wayman + Micah, and Jason Bolden, among others — here.

