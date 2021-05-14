Andy Cohen: No More Swinging Bachelor?

Andy Cohen’s little boy Benjamin is now in his terrible twos and Andy admits it’s both good and bad. Ben has started to throw things at his father for fun, but he’s also learning to say “I love you” and that makes up for a lot. At 52, Andy might be the happiest dad in NYC. He’s a single father (via surrogate) but Andy says he keeps Ben surrounded by as many women as possible. He admits “Women have played a key role in my life – especially my mom- we all need them.” His pal Sarah Jessica Parker has supplied Andy with a lot of hand-me-down baby clothes and items, not to mention advice, since Ben was born. Andy says nowadays he would rather just stare at Ben than look at hot guys on his phone. At this young age, Ben is already starting to look a LOT like his dad.

