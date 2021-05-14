Channing Tatum Wrote A Book And It’s Not About Male Strippers

Channing Tatum is one of the LAST people we could imagine writing a book that landed on the New York Times Bestseller List. But he DID it! The Magic Mike stripper has written a children’s book – The One and Only Sparkella – that is now #1 on the NYT Bestselling Children’s Book list and he, too, is flabbergasted. Tatum was inspired to write the book by his 7 year old daughter Everly. Channing and his adorable wife Jenna Dewan split in 2019 and now he’s a single dad. He noticed his little girl becoming shy and starting to worry about what other kids in school thought of her, and that’s what inspired him to write. Who would’ve guessed?

Photo: Instagram

