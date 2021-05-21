Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble: They Said It Wouldn’t Last

Hollywood marriages have come and gone in the last seven years, but Kris Jenner and her 25 years younger boyfriend Corey Gamble are still an item! No one is more surprised than Kris’s daughters- none of their relationships have the longevity that hers has. Kris met tour manager Corey at a fancy party in France seven years ago and against all odds, they have been together ever since! Corey has been a fixture on the Kardashian reality shows and he and Kris survived pandemic isolation. An ex of Corey’s says he will never leave Kris because “he’s a social climber.” Surprisingly, their age difference doesn’t seem to bother either of them. They are almost always together and seem to enjoy each other’s company. Who would have guessed?

