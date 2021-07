Eric Clapton can be admired for his music, but not his intelligence. He’s joined the anti-science crowd and become a loud critic of UK measures to slow the transmission of Covid. He’s protesting government restrictions and announced that he will not perform at venues or clubs that require audience members to be vaccinated. Despite defending freedom of choice for his fans, he DID get vaccinated himself.

