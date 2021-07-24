Dua Lipa makes a strong case for neon orange pantsuit paired with floss string bikini top

Singer-songwriter and Grammy-winner Dua Lipa is setting fashion goals lately. When it comes to personal style she’s always opts for the unexpected. Once again the singer wowed us with her impeccable personality and we are obsessed with her look.

On Friday, the singer was back with flaunting off her enviable outfit. She posed for her Instagram in tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. She adorned this very classy blazer set with stringy wrap-around bralette. The bikini style top also from David Koma, featured a floral embellishment on one side giving it a quirky look.

She finished off her look as she accessorised her piece with black baguette bag and few finger rings. She kept her look all subtle and simple as she posed for the camera.

On the work front, Dua Lipa released her new music video ‘Love Again’.

