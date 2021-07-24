Ajay Devgn salutes his late father Veeru Devgn on Guru Purnima with a throwback picture

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, actor Ajay Devgn took to social media to post a heartfelt note for his father Veeru Devgn. His father had passed away in 2019. On Saturday, Ajay took to his social media handle to share a throwback picture of himself posing with his father. Veeru was a celebrated action and stunt director.

"Saluting my father (Veeru Devgn), my Guru, on this auspicious day. I was fortunate to get my life and career lessons from him. A valued gift that I carry with me like a badge of honour #GuruPurnima (sic)," he tweeted along with the picture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Ajay recently remembered his father on June 25 on his birth anniversary. Sharing a throwback photo with his dad, Ajay wrote that life hasn’t been the same without him. Wishing his dad, Ajay captioned the post, "I miss you everyday. More so today. Happy birthday Papa. Life hasn’t been the same since (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will next be seen in Bhuj-The Pride of India which will be released on Disney+Hotstar on August 13. He also has Maidaan ready for release. The film is inspired by the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Ajay will also make a cameo appearance in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi.

ALSO READ: Aalim Hakim takes charge of Ajay Devgn’s new look; shares picture

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results