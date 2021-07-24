Zareen Khan uploads a video of her taking the Covid-19 jab, thanks fans for being a 10 million strong Instagram family

Zareen Khan was introduced by Superstar Salman Khan in movies when he saw her on the sets of his film Yuvraj and thought of launching her in Anil Sharma's film Veer opposite him. She also performed an item song in the movie Ready with Salman Khan and it went on to enter the 100 crore club. She was a part of movies like Veer, Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, Veerappan, Wajah Tum Ho, Aksar 2, and 1921. Zareen made her debut into the web world with Harish Vyas’s Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele opposite Anshuman Jha that told the story of a friendship between two homosexuals betrayed in love by their respective partners.

The actress shared the video of her taking the jab on her left arm and thanked her fans for being 10 million strong on Instagram. She captioned her post as, "It’s a greattttttt day because we are a family of 10M on Instagram.Thank you my darlings for all the love and support you’ve showered on me throughout these years … keep it coming ! And also , because I finally got my first dose of vaccination after contemplating for a long time, as to which one should be taken. Lots of love to all of you #10Million #InstaFamily #ZK10Million #Gratitude #Blessed #LoveAlways #HappyHippie #ZareenKhan".

The 34-year-old actress informed her fans about taking the first vaccination and also celebrated 10 million followers. She seemed very happy and expressed her heartfelt thanks to her fans for being there for her. Zareen can be seen in a casual pink top and blue jeans with loose hair and white shoes.

