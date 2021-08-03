Carrie Bradshaw’s Bird-Like Fascinator Returns For The Reboot

Over the past three decades, Sex And The City’s Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) has worn unforgettable outfits that we keep coming back to. But the time she donned a feather fascinator to her first wedding attempt to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) still haunts fans to this day. It didn’t stop costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago from bringing a version of the look back for the SATC reboot …And Just Like That. On Monday, Parker was spotted wearing a bird-like black-and-pink headband while shooting the series.

When Bradshaw wore a similar piece, in the first Sex And The City film, the fictional writer herself poked fun at the hair accessory, mockingly saying, “I put a bird on my head!” Back then, the original costume designer, Patricia Field, paired the blue feather number with a Vivienne Westwood wedding gown for the memorable scene, where Bradshaw slams her rose bouquet at Mr. Big in the middle of the street after he doesn’t show up for the wedding at the New York Public Library.

Seems like a feather headpiece has become a symbol for marital problems between Bradshaw and Mr. Big. As a script leak for the forthcoming series revealed, the two are in trouble again.

Although the feather headband may be seen as a bad omen, it’s actually on-trend. Since January, feathers (particularly of the faux variety) have become a major staple, with celebrities like Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and Tracee Ellis Ross embracing the look, and designers like Bottega Veneta and Valentino incorporating the embellishment in their collections.

The headpiece is just one of the many familiar style signatures we’ve spotted so far in the costumes of …And Just Like That. Last month, Parker wore the Fendi Baguette, a blue flower pin seen on Season 3 of the HBO show, and a black studded belt Bradshaw donned throughout the SATC films.

To find out if the feather fascinator is indeed a bad omen, we’ll have to wait until the reboot’s premiere — set for late 2021 — on HBO Max.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results