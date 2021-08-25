Kanye West Is Leaving His Famous Name Behind

Kim Kardashian knows she is much better off just being “friends” with her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West. His latest eccentricity involves filing documents to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to Ye. He’s been called Ye for quite awhile as an abbreviation/nickname, so it’s familiar to all. Kanye illogically explains that Ye is the most used word in the bible and it means “all of you,” implying that “we are one.” Can’t help but wonder if Kim and the kids’ names would have been affected by this if they were still together…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results