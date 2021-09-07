Johnny Depp: How Not To Get A Divorce

There’s no doubt that Johnny Depp’s career has taken a severe beating since he split with wife Amber Heard in 2016. The lawsuit he filed against The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater” was a nightmare- he was drilled about his behavior in court and all sorts of negative conduct involving drugs and alcohol were dredged up and he looked BAD. And he lost. It cost him all his big ticket movie roles (Fantastic Beasts, Pirates of the Caribbean etc) His current 50 million dollar defamation lawsuit against Amber (she wrote in the Washington Post that she is a “domestic abuse survivor”) will no doubt repeat those debauched stories about him. He’s in a bad place and he and Amber are both spending a fortune on lawyers. Depp did manage to make a movie –City of Lies- that is showing, but not in competition, at the Deauville American Film Festival. His fans were happy to see him there, even if he did a lot of complaining about being blackballed in Hollywood…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA,

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results