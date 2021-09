Actually more men MIGHT look like the KTLA newsman, if they would only SHAVE. Granted, Mark Mester has other assets – he was named Newscaster with the Best Hair in California. And besides keeping fit, he also LIKES to cook! But his most endearing trait is the fact that he shaves regularly. So few men do, that we almost forgot what a handsome man looks like…

Photo: KTLA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results