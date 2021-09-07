Antonio Banderas Has A Perceptive Girlfriend

Antonio Banderas’s girlfriend Nicole Kimpel keeps a tight grip on her boyfriend when they’re out at big events. Actually she’s no slouch- Nicole is a former investment banker who speaks five languages and now has her own fashion company with her twin sister. Nicole, 39, and Antonio, 60, have been together since 2014 when he divorced Melanie Griffith. Nicole probably knows how Melanie Griffith managed to steal Antonio from his first wife Ana, while they were costarring in Two Much in 1995, so she keeps an eye on him…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA – Antonio and Nicole at the Venice International Film Festival

