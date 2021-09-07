Sidharth Malhotra jokes as Kapil Sharma flirts with Kiara Advani

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were the star guests on Saturday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. As the actors were having a lot of fun on the show, host Kapil could not help but flirt with Kiara until Sidharth interjected and made him speechless.

Kapil said that previously Kiara came with Akshay Kumar on his show for the promotion of Laxmii, and now she has come with Sidharth. “Aapko kabhi aisa milne ka mann ho, zaroori nahi hai kisi ko saath laana hai (If you feel like meeting me, it is not necessary to always bring someone along),” he told her.

To this Sidharth interjected and said, “Bhaiyya ka hi ghar hai (It is your brother’s house, after all),” leaving Kiara in splits and Kapil speechless. Kiara reminded Kapil of his two children, Anayra and Trishaan, but he joked, “Bachche toh chhote-chhote hai, unko kya pata chalta hai (The kids are too young to realise any of this).”

Even Archana Puran Singh mentioned Kapil’s wife Ginni Chatrath and he jokingly accused her of trying to cause problems in his happy marriage.

Sidharth and Kiara came on the show to celebrate the success of their recent film Shershaah. However, they are rumored to be in a relationship, they have often said that they are just close friends. According to an interview with a tabloid, Kiara had said that Sidharth is ‘extremely driven and focused’ as an actor. She further said, “As a friend, I’d say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he’s full of life and always fun to be around.”

