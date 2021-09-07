Rubina Dilaik shares glimpses from behind the scenes of her song ‘Bheeg Jaunga’

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik has been very much news over the past few months. After her victory in Bigg Boss 14, she's been a part of various music videos which crossed millions of views on the internet. Lastly, she appeared in the video titled 'Bheeg Jaunga' opposite Jubin Nautiyal. The song has crossed over 20 million views and is currently trending among the top.

The song his being immensely loved by the audience for the melodious voice of Stebin Ben and the electrifying chemistry between Stebin and Rubina. Taking to her Instagram, Rubina shared a video in which she showed us glimpses from behind the scenes of 'Bheeg Jaunga's shoot. We can see the entire unit having fun and joking around with Rubina and Stebin. In one of the scenes, which was a rain sequel we could also see Rubina Dilaik shivering in cold and laughing saying "Who says Shimla people don't feel cold, that's not the logic, I feel it the most."

While we could also see them preparing for the shoot and doing all the technical setup. Apart from that, they also had too much fun while going to various different locations. The video portrayed the hard work the entire team has done while filming the song. Sharing the BTS video the actress wrote, "bheegjaunga is drenching in your #love my beautiful people #thankful."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

A few days ago, Rubina shared another BTS video of the song where the entire unit can be seen handling her gorgeous red gown on the top of a hill. Her gown was so long in length that it required more than 6-8 to handle and spread it across the floor. Sharing this BTS video Rubina wrote a hilarious caption which reads “The Gown story for #bheegjaunga ……”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik flaunts her sexy dance moves on viral ‘Touch It’ song by KiDi

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results