Mouni Roy goes dramatic in electric blue halter neck top and satin bodycon skirt

The super glamorous Mouni Roy is serving some hot looks from her latest photoshoot and raising the temperature on the internet.

In her latest photos, she was seen in a sexy electric blue outfit, a blue halter neck sleeveless blouse with a matching skin-tight side tie-up skirt from Dollapop Shop.

She accessorized the look with multiple white rings. For her makeup, she did a soft glam look. She kept her hair all loose and wavy.

Mouni never fails to impress us with her amazing styling sense and this look is winning millions. Mouni’s outfit is perfect for a classy beach date.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

On the work front, Mouni Roy woll nexy dyar in Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read: Mouni Roy goes bold in an open button olive green shirt styled with distressed blue denim pants

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results