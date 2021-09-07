Sonakshi Sinha’s House of Creativity collaborates with BMC for the beautification of Mahim beach

Sonakshi Sinha and her brother Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha recently launched House of Creativity (HOC). The online art platform aims to showcase and promote Indian emerging artists.

HOC was lately brought on board to create the beautiful wall art at the Mahim beach which was created by Shabbu Painter (Akhlaq Ahmed ). Maharashtra Environment and Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray was also present for the inaugural.

Sonakshi Sinha, shared, "Art is very important for our society and we at House of Creativity are glad to associate with BMC for the beautification of Mahim beach. The amazing wall art created by painter Shabbu adds to the visual ascetics. Through this initiative, we want to pay tribute to all the wonderful artists and are hopeful this is just a start for more good work"

Luv Sinha, co-founder of HOC adds, "HOC is very proud to have worked on the beautification program of the Mahim beach. We got in touch with Shabbu painter and brainstormed on the artwork. It was a collaborative effort and we are happy with the way it turned out. At HOC we believe in giving the platform to artists to showcase their talent and we are glad to have achieved it with this project.

The three co-founders who are artists themselves- Sonakshi paints, while both her brothers are photographers believe that the HOC as a platform has immense potential for all the artists.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha to star in Mudassar Aziz’s next titled 2XL

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results