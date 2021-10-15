Angelina Jolie Wants Kids To Know They’re Being Cheated

Angelina Jolie slipped out the backdoor of the Skylight bookstore (located not far from her home) after being mobbed by hundreds of eager fans. She has cowritten a book with a civil rights lawyer aimed at young people called Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth. Angelina is an advocate for children around the world and wants them to know they have rights, but will this help girls in Afghanistan get educated? Certainly Angelina has good intentions and her celebrity will help sell some copies of the book, but we can’t figure out how kids living in countries with awful political situations can change things… we’ll just have to read the book.

