Bad Bunny’s Two Dead Giveaways

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny happens to be a little bit shy about his fame and likes to avoid drawing attention to himself. He attended a Lakers game totally covered up in red sweats, along with Yeezy boots, assuming he could outsmart paparazzi and come and go unnoticed. But he made two mistakes. First, the paparazzi spotted his cute girlfriend Gabriela Berlinger, because they’ve seen her with him before. Observant photogs also noted his habitual sunglasses at night – Bad Bunny’s trademark.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

