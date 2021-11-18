Bad Bunny’s Two Dead Giveaways

November 18, 2021 Janet Charlton Hollywood Gossip 0

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny happens to be a little bit shy about his fame and likes to avoid drawing attention to himself. He attended a Lakers game totally covered up in red sweats, along with Yeezy boots, assuming he could outsmart paparazzi and come and go unnoticed. But he made two mistakes. First, the paparazzi spotted his cute girlfriend Gabriela Berlinger, because they’ve seen her with him before. Observant photogs also noted his habitual sunglasses at night – Bad Bunny’s trademark.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *