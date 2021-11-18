Letitia Wright: Not As Smart As Her Black Panther Character?

What the heck is going on with Letitia Wright, who played Black Panther Chadwick Boseman’s brainy little sister in the first film? Fans liked her, so she was cast in a larger role in the Black Panther sequal Wakanda Forever. She made some unfortunate anti-science and antivax comments and her popularity with fans took a huge hit. She deleted her social media accounts. She had barely started shooting Wakanda when she suffered what was described as a “minor injury” that was not expected to affect the shooting schedule. But it DID. She went back to the UK to heal (from WHAT, nobody knows!) and Wakanda shot around her character as long as they could. The set is now closed down until 2022 when she is expected to return. Will she be ABLE to return unvaccinated? Some fans want her replaced. Why has she NOT explained her injury ? It’s all a big secret. Some fans think she caught Covid. Whatever is happening- Letitia is NOT doing her career a favor…

