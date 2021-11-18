Cindy Crawford Won’t Let Her Daughter Make The Same Mistakes She Did

Cindy Crawford, 55, and her daughter Kaia Gerber, 20, appropriately graced the InStyle Awards together, and of course they are always compared looks-wise. Cindy says she was too shy to appear in any school plays when she was young, but acting always appealed to her. During Covid, Kaia took some acting lessons and was quite excited when she landed small roles on American Horror Story. Unfortunately for Cindy, her first leading role in a film was such a bad experience that she never acted again. In 1995 she was cast in the romantic thriller Fair Game with William Baldwin. She played a scantily clad Miami “lawyer” who took several on-camera showers and did a lot of SCREAMING when in danger. Besides Cindy being hyper-sexualized, the movie plot was ridiculous and it got DISMAL reviews. Embarrassed, Cindy gave up on having a movie career and stuck to modeling. No doubt she will have lots of acting advice for Kaia.

