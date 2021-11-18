Teresa Giudice: Plastic Surgery Or Photoshop?

New Jersey Real Housewife Teresa Giudice posted the top photo of herself shortly after she commented that she was surprised that no one seemed to notice that she got the “tip of her nose tweaked” a few months ago. Indeed, the “tweak” looks good! But judging by the BOTTOM photo (with her boyfriend Luis Ruelas at Craig’s in May) it SEEMS like she might have gotten just a bit more than a nose tweak… What do you think?

Top Photo: Instagram

Bottom Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

