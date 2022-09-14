This article was last updated on September 14, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Yes, Victoria Beckham, you did well.

Relax, Mrs. Beckham; you’ve raised a gentlemanly boy. One of the photographers was pushed to the ground by the throngs of people waiting to get into the Vogue fashion show in New York City. Even though he and his wife were just passing through, Brooklyn Beckham stopped to aid the tripped paparazzi. Something that most trend-setters probably won’t do:

Featured Image Courtesy of BACKGRID-USA

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.