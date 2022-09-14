This article was last updated on September 14, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Another model was born to Helena Christensen.

Yet another son of a supermodel is making his way in the entertainment industry. Helena Christensen, a Danish model, was spotted in New York with her son, Mingus Reedus, 22. Mingus is already following in his mother’s footsteps as a model, having worked for Calvin Klein in both New York and London, appearing in Tommy Hilfiger ad campaigns, and appearing on the cover of Vogue Hommes. Mingus was born after his mother had a five-year affair with Norman Reedus, star of The Walking Dead.They had a daughter together (Norman is currently dating Diane Kruger). Mingus is attending film and scriptwriting programmes at NYU in an effort to follow in his famous father’s footsteps.

Featured Image Courtesy of BACKGRID-USA

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.