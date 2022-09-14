Police search for missing Toronto Man Jerry Catalfo

This article was last updated on September 14, 2022
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Jerry Catalfo, 57, was last seen on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in the College Street and Bathurst Street area.
He is described as 5’10”, 180 lbs., with a medium build, balding with short grey/white hair, and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and a black backpack, carrying a black desktop computer tower.
Police are concerned for his safety.
