Sylvester Stallone still a tough guy

This article was last updated on September 15, 2022

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…For a long time now, Sylvester Stallone has been preoccupied with his own stature. The real number for his height is probably between 5’8″ and 5’11”, although probably closer to the former. We all recall the day, many years ago, when he was filming a movie in a studio and needed male extras for a scene. They might be any race or gender, but they had to be shorter than him. Even though he was the first actor to wear built-up sneakers, Sly shops at the same pricey Italian shoemakers as that other action hero, Tom Cruise. Thus, we were taken aback to see this picture of Sly shopping in Rome with a few pals and many bodyguards who are ALL larger than he is, despite his high cowboy boots. The need for bodyguards raises the question of why Sly has any at all.

Photography by BACKGRID-USA.

