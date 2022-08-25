Sylvester Stallone Marriage on the rocks

This article was last updated on August 25, 2022

Sylvester Stallone seems to have found himself a new bedfellow out of the blue. After Sly brought a Rottweiler called Dwight into the house, Jennifer Flavin sued for divorce. Jennifer was not pleased with Sly’s aggressive and masculine dog, Dwight, despite his expert training. She is understandably worried that Dwight may harm her three cute little puppies (above). Jennifer considers her pups to be her “children,” and she even called them that in a photo caption. The last of her three adorable daughters has grown up and left the nest. It seems that Dwight was the final straw in what had been a happy 25-year marriage for the Stallones. Now that Jennifer is free from Sly’s demands that she not wear high heels or bear his cigar smoke, the dog is free to sleep in bed with Sly.

Photos: Instagram

