Police search for missing Toronto Man Brian Nash

This article was last updated on August 25, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Brian Nash, 49, was last seen approximately three weeks ago in the Warden Avenue and Highway 401 area.

He is described as 5’7,” 174 lbs with short grey hair and a beard.

Police are concerned for his safety.