Police search for missing Toronto Man Kenneth Baker

August 19, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Kenneth Baker, 48, was last seen on Wednesday August 3, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., in the Queen Street West and Lisgar Street area.

He is described as 5’10, medium build, short hair, unshaven, tattoos on both forearms and neck. He was last seen wearing grey Ecco track pants, grey DC shoes, and a black and grey sweatshirt.

Police are concerned for his safety.