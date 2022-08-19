Police search for missing Toronto Man Ilyas Moussali

This article was last updated on August 19, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Ilyas Moussali, 33, was last seen on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 7 p.m., in the Kipling Avenue and The Westway area.

He is described as 5’10”, heavy build and has a black beard. He was wearing a grey polo shirt, black sweatpants, and dark shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.