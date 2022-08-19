Police search for missing Toronto Man Cavin Rawlins

This article was last updated on August 19, 2022
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Cavin Rawlins, 33, was last seen on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9:30 p.m., in the Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue area.
He is described as 5’10”, 154lbs, thin to muscular build, and has short black hair. He was wearing a redt-shirt, grey shorts, and colourful Jordan slippers.
Police are concerned for his safety.
