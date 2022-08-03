Police search for missing Toronto Man Anthony Troy Leitch

This article was last updated on August 3, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Anthony Troy Leitch, 34, was last seen on Friday, July 29. 2022, at 10:30 p.m., in the Kipling Avenue and Hinton Road area.

He is described as 5’6″, with a slim build, and a tattoo of a cancer symbol on his left shoulder. He is known to wear a baseball cap.

Police are concerned for his safety.