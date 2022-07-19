Police search for missing Toronto Man Neel Shah

July 19, 2022 Len Humes Crime 0
Neel Shah

This article was last updated on July 19, 2022

Canada: Free $30 Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Free $30 Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Neel Shah, 28, was last seen on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., in the Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road area.

He is described as 5’10”, 150lbs, thin build, short black hair, brown eyes, and has a beard. He was wearing a purple flannel shirt, blue jeans, and glasses.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Share with friends
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*