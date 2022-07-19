Police search for missing Toronto Woman Kristina Keyser

This article was last updated on July 19, 2022
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Kristina Keyzer, 46, was last seen on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10 p.m., in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area.
She is described as 5’9″, with a thin build, shoulder length red and brown hair, blue eyes. No clothing description provided.
Police are concerned for her safety.
