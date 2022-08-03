Police search for missing Toronto Man Ahmed Chihabi

This article was last updated on August 3, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Ahmed Chihabi, 33, was last seen on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 11 a.m., in the McBride Drive and Westland Street area of St. Catherines

He is described as 5’7″, 170 lbs., and has a tiger tattoo on his right shoulder area.

No clothing description available.

He may be in the Spadina Avenue and Front Street West area of Toronto.

Police are concerned for his safety.