Police search for missing Toronto Man Mohamed Tlass

July 18, 2022
Mohamed Tlass

This article was last updated on July 18, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Mohamed Tlass, 31, was last seen on Friday, July 15, 2022, in the Caledonia Road and Lawrence Avenue West area.

He is described as 6’2″, with a medium build, dark brown hair, brown eyes, dark brown goatee. He was last seen wearing a hat.

He may be driving a 2010 Mercedes SUV, dark grey in colour.

Police are concerned for his safety.

